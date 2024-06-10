Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Raised to Overweight at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Fox Advisors currently has $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

