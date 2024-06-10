Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $445.00 price objective (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.74.

LULU stock opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.77. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $1,289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

