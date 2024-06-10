Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 454 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 107.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $274.03. 294,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,673. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.68. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

