Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,409,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,687,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,085,000 after acquiring an additional 932,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Infosys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.