Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Sells 657,579 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,579 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 0.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,701,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $379,707,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

