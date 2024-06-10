Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.61. The company had a trading volume of 758,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

