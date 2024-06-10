Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Public Storage by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 63,056 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Public Storage
In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
