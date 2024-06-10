Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 132,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 779,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 83,614 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

