Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 23,905 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 150.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.21 and its 200 day moving average is $226.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.