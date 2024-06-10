Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 43,063 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,732,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,394,751,000 after buying an additional 2,018,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.89. 53,103,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,586,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

