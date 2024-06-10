Kora Management LP Has $171.62 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kora Management LP grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 42.3% of Kora Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kora Management LP owned about 0.75% of SEA worth $171,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

