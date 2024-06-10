KOK Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,689.25 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. KOK has a total market cap of $871,823.08 and $95,689.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,652.38 or 0.99937913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00093194 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00179427 USD and is down -33.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $129,755.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.