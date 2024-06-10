Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises about 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $13,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,028,000 after acquiring an additional 404,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

NYSE:KRC traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 871,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,398. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

