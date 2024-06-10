Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $166.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.00. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.