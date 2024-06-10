Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Invests $624,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after buying an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.74. 5,696,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,255,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

