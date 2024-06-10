Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,870 shares of company stock worth $177,970,848. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,051. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

