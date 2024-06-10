Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 284,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,062,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
VXUS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. 1,912,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How HP Stock Could Bring Double-Digit Upside for Buffett
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.