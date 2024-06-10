Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 284,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,062,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. 1,912,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

