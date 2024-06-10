Kenneth J. Deane Sells 69,996 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock remained flat at $3.09 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,073,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,016,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

