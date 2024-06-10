Kathleen Anne Farrell Sells 1,700 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Anne Farrell sold 1,700 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $172,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,626.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.6 %

NNI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.06. 61,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 48.33 and a current ratio of 48.33. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nelnet, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

