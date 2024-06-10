JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 471

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.50) to GBX 471 ($6.03) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.46) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.33).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 490.32 ($6.28) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 483.70 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.92). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 528.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 539.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The firm has a market cap of £4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,408.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($44,843.05). Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

