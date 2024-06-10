Jefferies Financial Group Boosts LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target to $12.00

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.68 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 119.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

