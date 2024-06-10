Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSE ORC opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.85. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.27.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -271.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 914,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 685,424 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

