iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.32. 966,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,305. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

