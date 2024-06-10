iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $42,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,969,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.10. The stock had a trading volume of 111,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.88. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

