iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,478. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $293.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

