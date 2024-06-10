iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.92

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.92 and last traded at $168.84, with a volume of 1002351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.15.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day moving average is $156.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

