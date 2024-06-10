iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.54

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.54 and last traded at $105.15, with a volume of 90862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.01.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,394,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

