iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. 2,563,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

