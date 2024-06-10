iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.58

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 268627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 13,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

