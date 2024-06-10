Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,215 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,651 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

DLocal Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DLO stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 938,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,685. DLocal has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

