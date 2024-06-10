Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

XSMO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,657. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $422.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

