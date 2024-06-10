Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,383 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Alight worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alight by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Alight by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Alight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,254. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,865 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,049. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

