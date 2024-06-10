Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 358,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. DocuSign accounts for 1.0% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of DocuSign at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $51.30. 2,386,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

