Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,495 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 595,334 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $24,325,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 270,870 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,734.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. 862,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

