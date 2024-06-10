Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 78,067 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,067 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 247,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 83.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 127,682 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 41,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,691,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $137,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,527 shares of company stock worth $229,018. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDP traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.49. 152,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.07%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

