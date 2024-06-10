Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their top pick rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.31) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,036 ($38.90) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 53.20 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.
