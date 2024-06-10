Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Louis Gagnon Sells 10,000 Shares

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.09, for a total transaction of C$2,280,886.00.

Louis Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intact Financial alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

IFC stock traded up C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$230.05. 403,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,688. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$188.22 and a twelve month high of C$237.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$225.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$217.54.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFC shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$247.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intact Financial

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.