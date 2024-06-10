Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$247.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$247.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,052 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$228.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$225.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

