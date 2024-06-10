Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 34,434 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,793. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.