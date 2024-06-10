Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 34,434 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,793. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

