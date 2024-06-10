Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$228.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$225.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$217.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$188.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

