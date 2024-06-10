Insider Selling: Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$770,297.12 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 107,977 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$770,297.12.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:HWX opened at C$7.12 on Monday. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 36.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7362525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

