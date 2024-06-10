Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Purchases 24,500 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 845,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,062. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,231 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

