Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys $82,752,981.48 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum's quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

