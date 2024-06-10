Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) CEO Buys $363,561.00 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Peterson acquired 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $363,561.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,718,218 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,792.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $436.34 million, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 489.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

