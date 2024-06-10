Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Advanced Portfolio Management LLC

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,005. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

