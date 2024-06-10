Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,006,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 2,275,693 shares.The stock last traded at $17.70 and had previously closed at $17.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,728,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 27.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

