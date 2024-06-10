Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Incitec Pivot
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Sector Stars Lead Growth: Foot Locker, Shake Shack, Hims & Hers
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s Stock Prices Hit Record Highs
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks to Watch as New Home Listings Climb Again
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.