Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total value of $153,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Impinj Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.48. The stock had a trading volume of 551,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,737. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PI

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.