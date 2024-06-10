Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE HY opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 222,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

