Humankind Investments LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kellanova by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in Kellanova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $59.63. 1,588,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,837. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,366,486. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

